Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,880 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETHE. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 1st quarter worth about $2,473,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 138.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 170,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 98,940 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 144.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 43,018 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 100,068.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $40.13.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”​) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.