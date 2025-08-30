Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 17,485 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,485 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Plains GP worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2,252.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 220.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Plains GP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Plains GP

Plains GP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.