Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 283 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61,911.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 496,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,220,000 after acquiring an additional 495,914 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19,605.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 365,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,469,000 after acquiring an additional 363,280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $143,524,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3,319.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 181,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,385,000 after acquiring an additional 176,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,846,053,000 after acquiring an additional 105,811 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDY opened at $537.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.37. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $416.00 and a one year high of $570.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. This trade represents a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748,812.80. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

