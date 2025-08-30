Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,686 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,681,000 after buying an additional 89,622 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

DSI stock opened at $121.40 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $122.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.41.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

