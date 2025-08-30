Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 621 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJQ

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,247,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,503 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.40 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.1197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

