Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,373 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $385.86 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $285.13 and a one year high of $402.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.06.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.