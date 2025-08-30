Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,306 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 21.4%

BATS EFAV opened at $84.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $69.19 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.