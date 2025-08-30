Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 740 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $404.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.83.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

