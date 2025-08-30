Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 950 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May $UMAY

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 3.57% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

BATS UMAY opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.39. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

