Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February $ZFEB

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February (BATS:ZFEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February Trading Down 0.2%

ZFEB stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr February (ZFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

