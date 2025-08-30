Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,580.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 724,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 773,682 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 111.2% in the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 74,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 741,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,915,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,343,000 after purchasing an additional 723,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,057,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 114,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 247,116 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

