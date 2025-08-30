Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 $TJUL

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,887 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.32% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 693,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 4th quarter valued at $5,720,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,696,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 38,937 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TJUL stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The company has a market cap of $165.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.