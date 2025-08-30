Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates $FDRR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDRR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4,895.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

FDRR stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $607.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.95.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

See Also

