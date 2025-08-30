LendingTree, Inc. $TREE Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LendingTree by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in LendingTree by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $925.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.58.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.03 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TREE. Wall Street Zen raised LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LendingTree from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on shares of LendingTree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other LendingTree news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $83,736.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,125.14. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Bengel sold 6,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.86, for a total value of $445,455.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,760.62. This represents a 49.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,669 shares of company stock worth $598,331. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

