Lindblad Expeditions $LIND Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,270,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 55,003 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,529,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 98,514 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 739,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 168,958 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 353,817 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 532,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,652 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 200,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $2,847,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,982.54. This represents a 89.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 16,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $246,784.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 128,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,460.48. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,923. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $798.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

