Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

Macfarlane Group Trading Down 4.0%

LON MACF opened at GBX 95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.88. Macfarlane Group has a one year low of GBX 93.20 and a one year high of GBX 122. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.42 million, a P/E ratio of 975.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported GBX 2.32 EPS for the quarter. Macfarlane Group had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 5.47%. Research analysts expect that Macfarlane Group will post 7.4677529 earnings per share for the current year.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.