MASTERCRAFT BOAT (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Raised to $24.00

MASTERCRAFT BOAT (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCFT. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

MCFT stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. MASTERCRAFT BOAT has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $357.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18.

MASTERCRAFT BOAT (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. MASTERCRAFT BOAT had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. MASTERCRAFT BOAT’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. MASTERCRAFT BOAT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.40 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MASTERCRAFT BOAT will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 1.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 8.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

