Maximus, Inc. $MMS Stake Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 40.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,729,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,921,000 after buying an additional 494,372 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at $30,285,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 65.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 911,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,156,000 after acquiring an additional 360,365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth about $20,983,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maximus presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $88.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Maximus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

