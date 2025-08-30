MBX Biosciences (MBX) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) is one of 449 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MBX Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MBX Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBX Biosciences N/A N/A N/A MBX Biosciences Competitors -2,610.01% -412.87% -44.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MBX Biosciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MBX Biosciences N/A N/A -3.32 MBX Biosciences Competitors $443.98 million -$69.00 million -9.11

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MBX Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MBX Biosciences. MBX Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

39.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of MBX Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MBX Biosciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MBX Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 MBX Biosciences Competitors 4779 9984 15973 364 2.38

MBX Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $37.63, suggesting a potential upside of 149.34%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 217.45%. Given MBX Biosciences’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MBX Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

MBX Biosciences beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About MBX Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

MBX Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism. The company is also developing MBX 1416, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor antagonist that is in Phase 1 clinical trial designed as a potential therapy for post-bariatric hypoglycemia, a chronic complication of bariatric surgery. In addition, it is developing MBX 4291, a lead obesity product candidate, which is in investigational new drug-enabling studies designed as a long-acting and highly potent GLP-1 and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor co-agonist prodrug for treating obesity and co-morbidities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.