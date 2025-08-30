MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 394,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $36,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in MGE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

MGE Energy Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. MGE Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.76.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.83 per share, with a total value of $42,501.81. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $530,560.07. The trade was a 8.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.