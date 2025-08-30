Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.37% of Douglas Emmett worth $36,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,234,000 after buying an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

DEI stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $252.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.98 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

