Northern Trust Corp Buys 10,927 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $30,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTGX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 38.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.36 and a beta of 2.33. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $61.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 24.88%. Equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $570,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,603 shares in the company, valued at $28,518,632.34. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,360.76. This represents a 10.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,859 shares of company stock worth $4,257,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

