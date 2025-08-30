Northern Trust Corp Buys 11,419 Shares of Unity Software Inc. $U

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,745,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Unity Software worth $34,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of U. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 30,300.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 72.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $6,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,398,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,287,072.94. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 189,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,560.89. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,004,655 shares of company stock worth $30,421,811. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

U stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $440.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on U. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Unity Software from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.