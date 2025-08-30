Northern Trust Corp Buys 14,389 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,756,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of Flowers Foods worth $33,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 617.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2,191.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 904.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.30%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.19%.

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

