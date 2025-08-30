Northern Trust Corp Has $32.20 Million Position in RH $RH

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RH were worth $32,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RH alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 51.6% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 135,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,655,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.35.

RH Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE RH opened at $225.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.70. RH has a 1 year low of $123.03 and a 1 year high of $457.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.16.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.66 million. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. RH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.