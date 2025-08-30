Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,014,436 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,244 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $32,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.99. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.