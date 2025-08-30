Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NMI were worth $32,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,678,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of NMI by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,320.20. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 409,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,371.52. This represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMIH. Wall Street Zen lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NMI Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 55.57%.The firm had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

