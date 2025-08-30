Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,645 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $34,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,812.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 77.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 3.3%

WPM stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.39. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $103.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

