Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,115 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,115 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.29% of Synaptics worth $32,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,979,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,059,000 after acquiring an additional 51,498 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,895,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,130,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 67,975 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,483,000 after purchasing an additional 95,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

SYNA opened at $69.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.92. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The company had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Synaptics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

