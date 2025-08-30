Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,644 Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of Curbline Properties worth $32,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 1st quarter worth $56,521,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth $38,853,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth $35,782,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth $35,420,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of Curbline Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $638,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 176,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,333.60. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 million. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

