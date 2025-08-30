Northern Trust Corp Sells 42,798 Shares of Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 682,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,798 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cactus were worth $31,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cactus alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $130,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cactus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Cactus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Cactus by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Cactus Stock Up 0.1%

Cactus stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $273.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.