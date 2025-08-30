Novanta Inc. $NOVT Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,476 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $36,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Novanta by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.76 and a 12-month high of $186.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.11.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%.Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

