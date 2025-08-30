Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Ibotta, Inc. $IBTA

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ibotta during the first quarter worth $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ibotta by 58.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ibotta by 883.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ibotta by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ibotta in the first quarter valued at about $388,000.

In other Ibotta news, major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 1,578,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,247,570.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,841,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,445,780. The trade was a 29.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Richard I. Donahue sold 85,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $3,675,103.01. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 199,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,218.57. This trade represents a 29.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,163,309 shares of company stock worth $77,202,771 over the last 90 days. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ibotta stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.38 and a beta of -1.27. Ibotta, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $79.80.

Ibotta announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on IBTA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ibotta from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ibotta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citizens Jmp lowered Ibotta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

