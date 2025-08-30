NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.0% of Vestcor Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $59,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $174.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock worth $896,145,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.