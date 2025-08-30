NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $215.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.44% from the stock’s current price.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.3%

NVDA stock opened at $174.18 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock valued at $896,145,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.