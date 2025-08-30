OFG Bancorp $OFG Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 76.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,083 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,749,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,289,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,205,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,850,000 after buying an additional 102,755 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 87,024 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OFG opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.06%.The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

