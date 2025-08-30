OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $35,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 118.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 139.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,400.10. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $230.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.46. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.84 and a 12 month high of $241.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

