Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 63,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,664 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 81.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PEB. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

PEB opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.The company had revenue of $407.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -6.90%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.