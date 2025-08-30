Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,699 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.64%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Further Reading

