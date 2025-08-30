Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $505.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 price objective (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.1%

CRWD opened at $423.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $242.25 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of -356.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $461.47 and its 200 day moving average is $427.52.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,592,632.43. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.