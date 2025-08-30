Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s current price.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Prothena from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Prothena has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $441.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.03.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 2,929.30% and a negative return on equity of 62.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Prothena by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,199,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68,652 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 1.8% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,236,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. grew its holdings in Prothena by 16.7% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,283,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 183,715 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 116.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,181,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 634,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the second quarter worth $6,176,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

