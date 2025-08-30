PVH Corp. $PVH Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 525,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,095 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $33,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PVH by 78.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 135.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVH. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on PVH from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

In other PVH news, Director Jesper Andersen purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 736 shares in the company, valued at $48,649.60. The trade was a 441.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson purchased 15,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. This represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $84.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.98. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $113.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.55. PVH had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 5.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

