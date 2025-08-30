Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 147 Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUSA. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.29.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.5%

Murphy USA stock opened at $376.32 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.23 and a 1-year high of $561.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $401.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total value of $717,982.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 117,389 shares in the company, valued at $45,337,979.58. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,830,015.72. The trade was a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

