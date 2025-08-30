Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 978 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 272.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,165,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,336 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,308,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,936 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 132.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 32,732 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Wall Street Zen raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Simeon George bought 989,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,499,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,730,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,021,213.37. The trade was a 133.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.18. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 1,229.43%.The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

