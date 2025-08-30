Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $99,000 in Unitil Corporation $UTL

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Stock Performance

UTL opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.66. Unitil Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unitil Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

