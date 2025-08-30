Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Hut 8 Corp. $HUT

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hut 8 by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 28,462 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the first quarter worth $143,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hut 8 by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth $2,967,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 11,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $174,558.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,791 shares in the company, valued at $312,104.07. The trade was a 35.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $133,865.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,056.55. The trade was a 49.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,129 shares of company stock valued at $574,044. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUT stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hut 8 Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Hut 8 had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 112.81%.The business had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUT. Citigroup began coverage on Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Hut 8 from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price objective on Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hut 8 in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

