Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 6,443 PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR $FINV

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FINV. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 381.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PPDAI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPDAI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PPDAI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in PPDAI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FINV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PPDAI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of PPDAI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.80 to $12.10 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

NYSE:FINV opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.46 million during the quarter. PPDAI Group had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 18.88%. PPDAI Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

