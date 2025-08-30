Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stock Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. $NUVB

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 23,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 143,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUVB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.38.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,413.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.