Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 364 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. $USNA

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 21,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.61. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $235.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.79%. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $30,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $106,363.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,207.60. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,073 shares of company stock valued at $151,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

