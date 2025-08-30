Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 59,270 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited $GNK

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 59,270 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,261,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $869,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 127,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 101,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of GNK opened at $16.85 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $724.00 million, a P/E ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.19 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.47%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

